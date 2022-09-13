T-Mobile participates in Central States Communications Exercise
T-Mobile’s emergency management team is currently participating in the 2022 Central States Communications Exercise. The emergency training is taking place in Quapaw, Oklahoma and will last until Friday, September 16th.
At the event, the Un-carrier is providing a mobile Emergency Operations Center, Jeep and Satellite Cell on Light Truck (SatCOLT). This demonstrates how T-Mo supports communities in times of disasters. They also show how they are able to provide local emergency response teams to become familiar with the equipment.
The exercise is being conducted to help test cross-platform connectivity between local and state agencies. At the same time, equipment functionality is being assessed along with field exercises.
One thing to look forward to in the four-day event is the speech delivered by industry expert guest speakers who will share best practices for communicating in times of an emergency.
Source: T-Mobile