Select counties in California affected by PSPS
In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather.
In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that some California utilities have advised the company that they will be implementing PSPS starting September 9th. The areas that will be affected by these include Kern County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and Ventura County.
T-Mobile has its network of generators and backup towers in place to help make sure that customers continue getting service during a Public Safety Power Shutoff. And because of this, customers may not notice any change in their service. But despite this, a power outage may still temporarily impact your service.
The Un-carrier is keeping a close eye on the situation together with California power providers. They have also released some tips to help out:
- Follow your local power company on social media to stay up to date on the situation:
- Fully charge all your devices. Consider investing in a charging device like an external battery that doesn’t need a power outlet – and fully charge it as well.
- Set up Wi-Fi Calling on your phone, which may permit calling if wireless service is unavailable, but a Wi-Fi network is still available at your location.
- For Apple phones, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling. For Android phones, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling.
- When you first enable Wi-Fi Calling, you must provide T-Mobile with the primary street address at which the Wi-Fi Calling service will be used (“Your E911 Registered Address”). If you call 911 over Wi-Fi, we may transmit Your E911 Registered Address to the 911 Communications Center, who may use it to help emergency responders locate you. You may also need to provide your contact information and current location. You’ll need to update Your E911 Registered Address if you plan on using Wi-Fi Calling service at a location different from Your E911 Registered Address. You can update Your E911 Registered Address by accessing your MyT-Mobile.com account or by contacting T-Mobile Customer Care.
You can view the areas affected by the PSPS here.
