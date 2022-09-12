T-Mobile does its part to conserve power during heatwave in California
T-Mobile has answered the call of Californian residents to prevent rolling blackouts during this uncommon heatwave. While its main priority is to make sure the network continues being operational for first responders, customers, and local officials, T-Mo promised that they will do their best to reduce power consumption. This is their way of helping conserve the energy grid consumption during this critical time.
As revealed in a blog post, T-Mo started taking effective measures on Monday, September 5th. They have decreased their usage of commercial power by moving two of their mobile switching sites onto generator power designated Flex Alert hours. These back-up generators are being monitored and controlled by on-site engineers and T-Mo’s National Operations Center. It is being used during emergencies and natural disasters to ensure that T-Mo’s networks continue running in such instances.
In addition to this, T-Mo continues to assess the situation in California and how they can help more. They have also shared some power-saving tips to conserve power, especially during the Flex Alert hours. These tips include doing the following:
- Pre-cool your home, use major appliances and charge devices earlier in the day before Flex Alert hours
- Close window coverings during the day
- Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher (as health permits) during Flex Alert hours, avoid using major appliances, turn off unneeded lights, unplug small appliances and use fans for cooling
- Visit https://www.flexalert.org/ for more tips and details
Source: T-Mobile