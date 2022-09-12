T-Mobile: Presenting at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
T-Mobile will be joining the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. Mike Sievert, president and chief executive officer of T-Mobile US, Inc., will be presenting and providing a business update at the event.
If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Wednesday, September 14th at 6:00 pm EDT. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile