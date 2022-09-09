T-Mobile now accepts pre-orders for latest iPhone 14 models

A few days ago, Apple unveiled its newest iPhone line, the iPhone 14 series. And along with the release, T-Mobile announced its latest iPhone 14 offers. And now, they have gone into detail about what these phone specs are.

There are a total of 4 iPhone models included in the lineup:

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus share similar features. The only difference between the two is their display size: 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively.

As for their similarities, they both operate on a Hexa-Core Apple A15 Bionic chip with Super Retina XDR display, superfast 5G, and eSIM support instead of a physical SIM card tray. They both also have 6GB of RAM and an internal memory selection between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

They also share the same camera specs: two 12-megapixel cameras with wide and ultra-wide lens; and a third 12-megapixel camera in front. Other features include Face ID, NFC, Apple Pay, IP68 dust/water resistance rating, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Ultra Wideband support. Available colors include midnight, blue, purple, starlight, and RED.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The other two iPhone 14 devices are the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These two devices are powered by an A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM and onboard selection of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. They also feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7inch display, respectively. The two devices also feature four cameras on the back: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, another 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a TOF depth camera. Both devices feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Other features include Always-On display, superfast 5G, Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, NFC, Apple Pay, Face ID, and IP68 dust/water resistance rating. Available colors include Space Black, Gold, Silver, and Deep Purple.

Pre-order & Availability Schedule

Here is the pre-order and availability schedule from T-Mobile:

Pre-order period: Friday, September 9th

Availability: Friday, September 16th for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Availability: Friday, October 7th for iPhone 14 Plus

If you would like to learn more about these phones and T-Mobile’s offers, visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile