T-Mobile unveils iPhone 14 offers
Apple has unveiled its newest iPhone lineup, the iPhone 14 series. There are a total of four devices included in this series: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Along with this announcement, T-Mobile has announced availability of these devices and their promotions on how to get these phones.
Here are the ongoing Apple iPhone 14 promotions offered by T-Mobile:
- Apple iPhone 14 – Buy one, get a second on Us (up to $700 off) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when adding a line on almost all T-Mobile plans
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro – Half off (or up to $500 off any iPhone 14 series) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on almost all T-Mobile plans
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro on Us – or up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 series with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone, or equivalent Sprint plan
- Apple Watch – Pick up any new Apple watch and get $200 off the second when adding a new watch line
These offers will start on Friday, September 9th. New and existing T-Mo and Sprint customers (including businesses) can get these offers.
Metro by T-Mobile customers can also get $200 off on an iPhone 14 via instant rebate when they switch and verify ID on a qualifying plan starting September 16th.
Most devices under the iPhone 14 lineup will be available in T-Mobile and Metro stores on September 16th. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive on October 7th.
To know more about T-Mo’s iPhone 14 offers, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile