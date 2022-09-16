T-Mobile’s iPhone 14 offers are now live
The new iPhone 14 models are out now! And in line with this, T-Mobile is giving its new and existing customers a way to get the iPhone 14 Pro for free.
As revealed today in an announcement, customers can get the device for free with trade-in on Magenta Max. This is a plan that comes with more than $225 free perks each month, some of which include Apple TV+ On Us, Netflix on Us, high-speed data abroad, free in-flight Wi-Fi, and many more.
Apart from the iPhone 14 Pro, T-Mo has other iPhone 14 offers. These include the following:
- Free iPhone 14 Pro (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 series) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or equivalent Sprint plan.
- HALF OFF the iPhone 14 Pro (or up to $500 off any iPhone 14 series) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on most all other T-Mobile plans.
- Pick up one iPhone 14 and get a second free, on Us (up to $700 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on most all T-Mobile plans.
- Pick up any new Apple watch and get $200 off the second when adding a new watch line.
For Metro by T-Mobile customers, your purchase of any iPhone 14 device can land you a $200 off via instant rebate starting today. This is available to customers who switch and verify ID on a qualifying plan.
The iPhone 14 Plus will be coming on October 7th.
You can learn more about this here.
Source: T-Mobile