Crowd sings “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in response to price hikes of T-Mobile’s rivals
With the recent price hikes, 80s metal band frontman Dee Snider has led a protest and urged others to sing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in response.
The Twisted Sister lead singer stood in front of AT&T and Verizon stores in Times Square as a way of rebelling against increasing prices imposed by the two carriers. With Dee’s direction, the crowd yelled the famous 80s rock song, “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”
Apart from this recent protest led by Dee, T-Mobile already called out its competing carriers for deciding to raise prices for its old customers. While some customers saw an increase of $6 to $12 in their monthly plan, Verizon still added an economic adjustment charge on top of this.
In response to these price hikes, T-Mobile came up with Carrier Callout. The Un-carrier also challenged its rivals to adopt a version of its Price Lock. This gives T-Mo customers an assurance that existing wireless rate plans will continue to stay the same despite the ongoing price hikes.
You can see more of how Dee stood up against the Carriers here.
Source: T-Mobile