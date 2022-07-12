Schok Freedom Turbo XL is coming to T-Mobile

If you’re on the hunt for a new entry- or mid-level smartphone, here’s a new brand you should check out: Schok. This is a Texas-based mobile phone manufacturer that is relatively new to the smartphone game. And recently, the manufacturer launched its latest device, the Schok Freedom Turbo XL.

The device comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. From within, it is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Both sides of the phone are covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Camera-wise, the device has a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel wide camera. In front, there is a 24-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include NFC, wireless charging, a 4,000mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging.

Something unique about this device is that there are “two premium stereo loudspeakers” included in the device. Schok also allows users to calibrate the audio output, thanks to its SoundID software.

Upon release, the 4G LTE device is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks. The Schok Freedom Turbo XL is a mid-range device with an entry-level price “while supplies last.” For the duration of the introductory promotion, you can get your hands on the device for just $169. On its website, it says that the first 1,000 orders will receive a free accessories bundle worth $70. The bundle includes a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 18W fast charger, braided earphones tuned by Sonarworks, braided USB-C cable, display protector, protective transparent back cover, and a leatherette sleeve for the phone.

You can learn more about the device here.

Source: PhoneScoop