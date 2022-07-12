T-Mobile earns top spot in latest 5G Experience Report

T-Mobile has once again proven that they are the industry leader when it comes to the 5G network. As evidenced in Opensignal’s recently published July 2022 5G Experience Report, the Un-carrier gained recognition for a few titles.

Over the past two years, T-Mobile has earned over 20 awards for its 5G network. And in today’s study, Opensignal has named T-Mobile as the carrier with top marks for fastest 5G Download Speed and 5G Upload Speed. T-Mo also earned the top spot for best 5G Availability and 5G Reach nationwide.

“Our early bets in 5G are paying off, and T-Mobile customers are benefitting big time. Year after year and report after report, T-Mobile continues to lead the industry in 5G speed and availability. And that won’t change as we continue rolling out the best network in the country.” Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile

The results of this study echo the previous January 2022 report that Opensignal released. The study revealed that T-Mo produces the fastest average 5G download and upload speeds with an average of 171 Mbps and 17.8 Mbps, respectively. And the study also proves that these speeds are available in more places across the country. Compared with its rivals, T-Mo connects its customers to 5G twice as often as AT&T does and over three times more often than Verizon.

As of this writing, T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G has a coverage of 1.8 million square miles for 315 million people. Its Ultra Capacity 5G also has a coverage of 225 million people nationwide. T-Mobile is aiming to cover 260 million by the end of this year and 300 million by 2023.

You can read more about the study here.

Source: T-Mobile