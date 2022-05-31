T-Mobile challenges rivals to make similar Price Lock commitment
T-Mobile has just revealed a daring challenge for its competitors.
Earlier today, the Un-carrier has released a new ad campaign that targets AT&T and Verizon’s customers. This is because its two competitors have recently raised their rates. And even worse, Verizon has come up with an Economic Adjustment Charge fee that T-Mo believes is a new “made-up fee.”
As a way of attracting affected customers to switch, T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 to customers when they switch.
And that’s not all, T-Mo is challenging its rivals to adopt a version of their Price Lock promise. With this, they are encouraging their rivals to commit to no price hikes for existing customers while they stay on their current plans.
If you are interested in T-Mobile’s Carrier Callout announcement, you can visit this page for more information.
Source: T-Mobile