T-Mobile unveils winners of the 2022 Changemaker Challenge

Back in February, T-Mobile launched the 2022 Changemaker Challenge. And today, the nationwide contest has come to a close. You can meet the winners here:

Digital Empowerment Category

Safe Teens Online (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico) – Top Category Winner

Bridge the Gap Initiative (North Royalton, Ohio)

STEM for the South Bronx (Bronx, N.Y.)

Scholars Program (Fairfax, Va.)

MedTechConnect (Louisville, Ky.)

Equity in Action Category

MiSendero (Santa Barbara, Calif.) – Top Category Winner

Books N Bros (St. Louis, Mo.)

AUesome (Sunnyvale, Calif.)

Dorothy’s Calculator (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Signisa (Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.)

Thriving Planet Category

Tobelli (Aurora, Ill.) – Top Category Winner

STAR’s Food Sovereignty Project (Leupp, Ariz.)

Recycle My Battery (Edison, N.J.)

Open Source Autonomous Boat (OSAB) (Portland, Ore.)

FYDER (San Antonio, Texas)

As T-Mobile says, “every winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to their headquarters in Bellevue, Wash. later this summer for the three-day Changemaker Lab to get coaching and mentorship from T-Mobile leaders, skills training from Ashoka, and networking opportunities with other winning teams.”

In addition to this, winning teams will be getting seed money to fund their projects. There will be five winners in each of the three categories and will be receiving $5,000 in seed money. Out of the 15 teams, T-Mobile will choose one project per category and will give away an extra $5,000 seed funding.

At the Changemaker Lab, one team will be chosen as the Grand Prize Winner and will be getting another $5,000 along with a one-on-one meeting with a T-Mobile senior leader “for additional guidance on how they can grow their venture.”

“We were blown away by record-breaking interest in this fourth year of the Changemaker Challenge, and we’re so inspired by these young innovators who are working to make real change happen through big and bold ideas,” said Janice V. Kapner, Chief Communications Officer for T-Mobile. “Paving the way for change by seeing a challenge and finding novel ways to fix it is the Un-carrier way – and these bright young leaders are doing just that! We can’t wait to see how they create a more sustainable, equitable and connected world for us all.”

You can read more about the announcement here.

Source: T-Mobile