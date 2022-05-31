Metro by T-Mobile customers can get a free trial of 5G Home Internet service

It was only in February that T-Mobile revealed its plan to offer its 5G Home Internet service to Metro by T-Mobile subscribers. And true enough, the Un-carrier announced that the service is available to Metro by T-Mobile customers nationwide just a month later.

It’s been a few months since those two announcements yet Metro by T-Mobile still has something up its sleeve.

As revealed by BestMVNO, the prepaid brand is currently offering a free month of T-Mo’s 5G Home Internet service. This will allow you to save $55 for the first month of service. But in order to get the free month, you need to add the home internet plan to a new or existing plan.

If you are interested, you can head over to a nearby Metro by T-Mobile stores since it is exclusively available in stores. A limit of one free month offer is available per household. You can get the free month of service as an instant rebate via a credit. You may be charged a $20 activation fee.

This is a good way to test T-Mobile’s home internet plan before signing up for the service. If it doesn’t work for you, you can get a $49.99 refund for the gateway device when you return it to the store.

Source: BestMVNO