Metro by T-Mobile customers getting Home Internet service soon
T-Mobile is extending its 5G Home Internet service to its Metro by T-Mobile customers.
The T-Mo Report has shared an insider document revealing this new information. According to the document, Metro by T-Mobile has been offering Home Internet service in select locations since February 15th. It is available as an “add-a-line” service, which means only existing customers with voice lines can get the service.
Unfortunately, the document does not reveal any pricing information on Home Internet for Metro by T-Mobile customers. It’s possible that it will follow the $50 per month rate that T-Mobile offers for its own customers.
Although the service has been available in select Metro locations, it will be offered by all Metro locations by February 24th. In the meantime, you can check if your home address is covered by this service here.
Source: The T-Mo Report