Altice USA in talks with T-Mobile

Altice USA is getting near to closing a new MVNO deal with T-Mobile.

As reported by Fierce Wireless, the CEO of Altice USA, Dexter Goei, is “on the one-yard line… to talk about announcing a new agreement with T-Mobile.” The CEO also shared that this proposed deal will “allow us a little flexibility and will provide our partners over at T-Mo with some good financial incentives as well.”

This sounds like a Win-Win situation for both companies. To note, Altice’s Optimum Mobile service has been in an MVNO agreement with Sprint ever since 2019. When T-Mo acquired Sprint, Altice partnered with T-Mo too. All of its customers have been fully migrated over to the Un-carrier’s network at the start of 2021.

And there seems to be impressive growth with T-Mo’s network. Goei revealed that ever since partnering with T-Mo, their churn rates have decreased from “mid-60s to 70% to mid-30s today.” This number is still improving month-over-month.

On their call with Fierce Wireless, the CEO revealed that there are plans to revamp its mobile offer. They will be coming up with better deals and marketing strategies. In January, they launched a fixed broadband and mobile bundle that positions the company “much better versus our competition and should support improved customer growth this year.”

The CEO hinted that we should see an “even more aggressive” strategy in the coming months.

Source: Fierce Wireless