T-Mobile, Sprint get Android 12 update for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung has released the Android 12 OS update to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Unfortunately, the update will not be available to all carriers right away.
Samsung has partnered with T-Mobile and Sprint to be the first to receive Android 12 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The update includes the February security patch, which will fix any issues that may occur.
As reported by Phone Arena, there’s no ETA yet on when the update will be available on other carriers like AT&T and Verizon. But it’s possible that they will release their own update pretty soon. When they do, they will likely include the March security patch instead.
If you are a Galaxy Z Fold 2 device user on T-Mobile or Sprint’s networks, you can check if the update is already available to download on your device.
Source: Phone Arena