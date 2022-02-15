T-Mobile launches 4th Changemaker Challenge

T-Mobile has just announced that they have launched the 4th Changemaker Challenge. This is in partnership with the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka.

The Changemaker Challenge hopes to find the next generation of “young disruptors, trailblazers and entrepreneurs with bold ideas for driving digital empowerment, putting equity into action and mobilizing for a thriving planet.”

“In a world where change is the only constant, T-Mobile’s Changemaker Challenge is helping young people thrive by encouraging them to become innovative, problem-solving changemakers. The Changemaker Challenge is a chance for young people to unleash their big ideas to drive meaningful change in their communities. I’m confident these brilliant young minds will pave the way for a better future for us all.” – T-Mobile’s Chief Communications and Brand Officer, Janice V. Kapner said.

A total of 15 winners will be chosen to join the challenge, which will give them a chance to win up to $15,000 in seed funding. They will also get an all-expenses paid trip to T-Mobile headquarters where they can join the three-day Changemaker Lab, which is scheduled to start later this year.

Teens between the ages of 13 and 18 located in the U.S. and Puerto Rico can take part in this challenge. If you are interested in joining, you have until March 31st to send in your application.

Last year, T-Mobile received almost 300 applications. In the end, T-Mobile named 4 grand prize winners out of the 16 teams who took part in the challenge. They all received coaching from the Un-carrier’s employee mentors and Ashoka experts as they brought their innovative ideas to life. The 2021 Changemaker Challenge participants created apps and smart hardware solutions for products that helped household waste, mental health, lead poisoning prevention, and many more.

T-Mobile, together with the T-Mobile Foundation, has invested almost $2.5 million in this year’s Changemaker Challenge. You can learn more about the challenge here.

Source: T-Mobile