Watch Miley Cyrus’ #DoItForThePhones music video here
Last week, T-Mobile revealed that it had tapped into Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus’ participation for its Super Bowl LVI ads. And today, the Un-carrier has released the official full-length music video of Cyrus’ “Do It For The Phones” song.
Apart from the music collaboration, T-Mobile announced that it will be donating $250,000 to Happy Hippie Foundation. This is a foundation that Cyrus started years ago as a way of supporting homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.
“When Aunt Dolly asked me to team up with her and T-Mobile, I was excited to use my voice to enhance this message,” said Miley Cyrus. “I’m also thrilled to call T-Mobile a friend and partner of The Happy Hippie Foundation, as they join our mission to fight injustice particularly facing the homeless youth here in Los Angeles, home to the Super Bowl this year.”