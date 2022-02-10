T-Mobile releases teaser for Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVI is only a few days away and T-Mobile is already teasing the public on how it is participating in the event.
Turning to Twitter, T-Mobile revealed that they will be joining Super Bowl LVI for the 8th straight time. They released a teaser on Twitter with a video that starred Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.
This is the first time that a godmother-goddaughter tandem is being showcased in Super Bowl history. You can watch the video here:
Are you excited for the Big Game?
Source: T-Mobile