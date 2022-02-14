T-Mobile’s 3rd Super Bowl ad talks about 5G Home Internet
Just before the Big Game took place, T-Mobile launched its third commercial for the occasion. This new video highlights T-Mo’s 5G Home Internet service and features Scrubs’ Zach Braff and Donald Faison. It is a video that is entirely different from the earlier launched T-Mobile #DoItForThePhones ads that starred Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.
The 90-second video talks about T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service. The Un-carrier took this opportunity to highlight the service and how American households can benefit with their fixed wireless access (FWA) technology. FWA powers T-Mo’s 5G Home Internet service.
This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about 5G Home Internet. In fact, T-Mobile launched the service in April 2021. And ever since then, the service has been available to over 30 million homes throughout the country. T-Mobile has also reported exponential growth as a broadband provider in Q4 2021.
You can watch the ad here:
Source: T-Mobile