T-Mobile unveils new sweepstakes, MLB events to look forward to

T-Mobile has brought back one of its most in demand T-Mobile Tuesdays reward. And just in time for MLB All-Star Week!

For starters, T-Mo announced that it has brought back T-Mobile 5G Batting Practice. This is also the first time MLB will be producing an entire show using T-Mobile’s 5G network. The show will give in-person fans a view of the players as they warm up. This will be done through the 5G roving cameras and participants, one of which is Pete Alonso, defending champion. You can tune in on MLB’s social media channels on July 18th at 3:30 pm PT.

Another move that T-Mobile announced today is the T-Mobile Home Run Sweepstakes. The lucky winner will get a chance to win these prizes:

Free MLB.TV subscription, plus a free 5G device and year of T-Mobile service.

$10,000 T-Mobile TRAVEL credit towards international flight and hotel accommodations, plus a free 5G device and year of T-Mobile service.

$100,000 T-Mobile TRAVEL credit with a free 5G device and year of T-Mobile service.

If you would like to join, you simply need to text ‘TRAVEL’ to 595959 between July 15-19. You can join the sweepstakes up to three times. More details on the sweepstakes here.

The third announcement that T-Mo made today is that they will be making their way to LA. Here are all the events lined up until the 19th:

Magenta’s Hot Dogs (7/15–7/19): T-Mobile’s transforming LA’s legendary “Pink’s” hot dog shop (709 N La Brea Ave.) into “Magenta’s.” T-Mobile customers can snag a free limited edition Dinger Dog, meet players and more. Images available for download here.

T-Mobile’s transforming LA’s legendary “Pink’s” hot dog shop (709 N La Brea Ave.) into “Magenta’s.” T-Mobile customers can snag a free limited edition Dinger Dog, meet players and more. Images available for download here. Rage Cage on 7/17 @ T-Mobile Signature Store in Santa Monica (1410 3 rd Street Promenade): T-Mobile’s year-long Rage Against Big Internet Tour continues with Rage Cage, a custom pitching cage outside the T-Mobile store from 11 am-7 pm PT. Stop by for a chance to meet Baseball Hall of Famer Vlad Guerrero Sr.!

T-Mobile’s year-long Rage Against Big Internet Tour continues with Rage Cage, a custom pitching cage outside the T-Mobile store from 11 am-7 pm PT. Stop by for a chance to meet Baseball Hall of Famer Vlad Guerrero Sr.! All-Star Bat Shop from 7/18 – 7/19 @ T-Mobile Signature Store in Santa Monica (1410 3 rd Street Promenade): Customize and engrave a free 18” bat, with the chance to meet MLB players from 11 am-7 pm PT. Anyone can also get a free Magenta’s Dinger Dog from 3-5 pm PT!

Customize and engrave a free 18” bat, with the chance to meet MLB players from 11 am-7 pm PT. Anyone can also get a free Magenta’s Dinger Dog from 3-5 pm PT! PLAY BALL PARK (7/16–7/19): Step up to the plate in T-Mobile’s Bat Flip Cage…360-degree cameras will capture your sweet bat flip so you can share it with friends on social. Plus, snag free prizes at the T-Mobile Truck and power up your devices at free charging stations.

You can learn more about today’s announcements here.

Source: T-Mobile