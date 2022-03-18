T-Mobile unveils ongoing iPhone SE (2022) deals
Recently, Apple unveiled its new Apple iPhone SE (2022) model together with the iPad Air 5G. And after a short wait, the device is finally hitting shelves today. To celebrate this, T-Mobile has announced a new deal for its customers.
Beginning today, you can get your hands on the new iPhone SE (2022) for only $80. The catch is that you need to switch to Metro by T-Mobile and activate service on a qualified plan.
You can get more information about this offer here.
Meanwhile, if you are an existing customer of Sprint, T-Mobile, or Metro by T-Mobile, you can still get your hands on the new iPhone SE at a discounted price. Here are the ongoing promos that T-Mobile is offering:
- Get the new iPhone SE for $30 (up to $400) off with 24 monthly bill credits with eligible device trade in and activation on any plan
- Get half off on new iPhone SE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line on any plan
- Get the new iPhone 13 in two new colors, alpine green and green, for free (up to $800 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line and trade in an eligible device on any plan.
You can learn more about this here.