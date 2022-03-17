Samsung Galaxy A53 will be coming to T-Mobile
Earlier today, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy A-series phones. At least one of these phones has been confirmed to be making its way to T-Mobile this month.
The Galaxy A53 comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. From within, the device operates on an Exynos 1280 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot of up to 1TB expansion.
Camera-wise, the Galaxy A53 will be equipped with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and an unknown depth camera. In front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.
Other features include 5G connectivity, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint reader. The device also comes with IP67 water resistance. And upon release, the device will run on Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1 OS. Color options include black, white, blue, and peach.
The device will be available at T-Mobile on March 31st. Prices begin at $450 with pre-orders available starting today. If you pre-order the device, you can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live.
Source: PhoneScoop