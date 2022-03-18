T-Mobile executives to host 5G Forward webcast next week
T-Mobile is getting ready to announce its next steps for 5G.
The company’s executives will be spearheading its 5G Forward event on Wednesday, March 23rd. Join T-Mo’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies, John Saw, SVP of Emerging Business Innovation, Rob Roy, and Senior Director of Network Technology and Innovation, Erin Raney, on that day.
If you are interested, tune in at 10AM PT. You can also watch the 5G Forward webcast on this website.