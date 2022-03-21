T-Mobile unveils new Connect by T-Mobile prepaid plans
Earlier today, T-Mobile unveiled new plans for its prepaid customers. Called Connect by T-Mobile, you can get a plan for as low as $10 without any credit checks.
These plans are part of T-Mo’s 5G for Good initiative, which aims to keep Americans connected during the pandemic. You can take a look at these new plans available:
- $10 per month – comes with 1000 minutes of talk, 1000 texts, and 1GB of high-speed data
- $15 per month – comes with unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of high-speed data
- $25 per month – comes with unlimited talk, text, and 6GB of high-speed data
- $35 per month – comes with unlimited talk, text, and 12GB of high-speed data
Taxes are not yet included and will cost extra.
Some of the features included in these plans are Caller ID, Scam Shield protection, and access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.
If you are interested in these plans, you can check them out on this website. They won’t be available until Friday, March 25th.
Source: T-Mobile