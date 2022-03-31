T-Mobile unveils New Magenta hue for its brand refresh
T-Mobile is making some changes to its brand. To start with, the company revealed a new color for its brand.
The Un-carrier revealed today that it will be using the New Magenta hue. This new color is different from the old magenta, which signifies the brand refresh that T-Mo has done too. T-Mobile will be rolling out this New Magenta color to its website, storefronts, merchandise, and namesake venues pretty soon.
“T-Mobile revolutionized the wireless industry and now we’re revolutionizing color as we know it with New Magenta. Never before has a color so perfectly captured the very essence of a brand,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And while this new color is dramatically different, underneath it we’re still the Un-carrier, the same customer-first champion and innovative disruptor we’ve always been. New Magenta is bold, audacious – and fit for the leader in 5G. And it’s just damn fine to look at.”
As part of this new color launch, T-Mobile is selling New Magenta hoodies and t-shirts. You can check them out here.
Source: T-Mobile