OnePlus 10 Pro 5G exclusively heading to T-Mobile
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has been confirmed and it’s coming exclusively to T-Mobile.
The Un-carrier revealed the big news today. Along with its announcement, T-Mo has revealed its deals and promotions for the phone.
New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G for free with trade-in on Magenta MAX. This will save you $899.99 for the price of the phone. But if you prefer a different plan, you can get it at half the price with trade-in on any plan.
“America’s leading 5G network, an exclusive 5G device AND unbeatable value… what’s not to love?” Said Mike Katz, CMO of T-Mobile. “Light up the OnePlus 10 Pro5G on the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network and unleash it on our most popular value-packed plan, Magenta MAX, for FREE. Another customer win for the books.”
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device features a triple rear-facing camera with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that can take 150-degree fisheye photos. Other features include IP68 rating, a 5,000mAh battery, and 65W wired charging.
T-Mobile will be unboxing the device on a livestream on April 14th at 7am PT. You can watch it here.
Source: T-Mobile