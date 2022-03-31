Report: OnePlus 9 series devices on T-Mobile now getting Android 12 update
T-Mobile customers with the OnePlus 9 series can now update their device to the latest Android 12 OS. This is a long-awaited update, especially since those with the unlocked version were already able to update their device since the beginning of the year.
This was earlier reported by Phone Arena after seeing the news from a thread on OnePlus’ official forum. The changelog does not reveal too much about the update except that it comes with the old security patch released in February.
T-Mobile has not yet confirmed that the update is available to both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. But if you are using either device, you can manually check by going to Settings > System > Updates > Check for updates.
It’s possible that your device is still scheduled to receive the update. If this is the case, you can check again later.
Source: Phone Arena