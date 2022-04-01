T-Mobile celebrates 2nd anniversary of its merger with Sprint
Today marks the second anniversary of T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger. In honor of this milestone, CEO Mike Sievert dedicated an entire blog post to celebrate the success of the company.
In the post, Sievert shows just how much connectivity is needed nowadays. This has been demonstrated over the past couple of years with everyone staying at home and working remotely.
And today, T-Mobile is doing its best to pave the way for its customers to be connected outside. As T-Mobile continues to improve its network, we can only expect the Un-carrier to bring value to its customers.
You can read more of Sievert’s blog here.
Source: T-Mobile