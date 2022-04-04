T-Mobile Prepaid is giving away free OnePlus Nord N200 5G to eligible 3G trade-ins
If you’re still using a 3G-powered device, you may need to start shopping for a replacement device pretty soon. This is because the major carriers in the country are all shutting down their 3G network to give way for 5G.
T-Mobile already started shutting down Sprint’s 3G network a few days ago. And this is expected to be completed over the next couple of months. Meanwhile, for T-Mobile legacy, you have until July 1st to change your device.
To help you out with your device upgrade, T-Mobile Prepaid has a free trade-in offer in place for eligible 3G devices. You can get a free OnePlus Nord N200 5G phone with your trade-in. You’ll get to save $245.99 on your purchase of this device. The only thing you’ll have to pay for is the tax on the phone along with a $10 SIM kit.
There’s no mention of what 3G phones are eligible for the free trade-in. But you can learn more about this offer by visiting this page.
Source: BestMVNO