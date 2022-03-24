Altice USA signs MVNO deal with T-Mobile
Altice USA has just signed a new MVNO deal with T-Mobile. Prior to today’s news, Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile service was using Sprint’s network. The two reached an agreement that benefited both parties. As noted by FierceWireless, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.
“As we continue to grow and evolve our Optimum Mobile service, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with T-Mobile that ensures our mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network,” said Matt Marino, EVP of Consumer Services for Altice USA, in a statement.
This seems to be a wise decision for Altice, especially since all of its customers have already been migrated to T-Mo’s network since 2021. And with Altice USA’s plans to be more aggressive with its Optimum Mobile service, it only makes sense that they would choose to continue offering service under T-Mobile’s networks.
Source: FierceWireless