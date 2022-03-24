T-Mobile names 25 recipients of Hometown Grants
T-Mobile today revealed 25 more small towns in the country that are slated to receive its Hometown Grant. Through this grant, vital community projects can be started. This is T-Mo’s way of helping local communities thrive.
The 25 small towns that will be receiving the Hometown Grant include the following:
Fairfield, Ala.: Repair the swimming pool in the Jerry D. Coleman Community Center which will make it accessible to the entire community; establish a new swim team for our youth and provide water aerobics for our senior citizens.
Northport, Ala.: Connect visitors and businesses to the history and charm of Downtown Northport with a modern public access Wi-Fi network.
Selma, Ala.: Redevelopment and activation of Selma’s Riverfront Park & Amphitheater Area –– one of the city’s most significant parks overlooking the Alabama River and the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge.
King City, Calif.: Renovate and remodel a downtown building to serve as a future visitor center and small local history museum and archive.
Lake Wales, Fla.: Enhance Downtown Linear Park to create a welcoming public gathering space with trees and Florida friendly plants.
Kunia Village, Hawaii: Upgrade the seventy-five-year-old electrical system of the Kunia Village community center/gymnasiums.
Rexburg, Idaho: Create a dynamic performing arts venue in the heart of downtown with an outdoor stage, concert lighting and surround sound speaker system.
Rock Island, Ill.: Install field lighting for youth baseball diamond and multi-purpose field to complete renovation of historic Douglas Park to provide recreation and sports opportunities for the community.
DeKalb, Ill.: Fund public art projects to enhance community spirit and promote local arts and culture.
Fairfield, Iowa: Fund the next three slab foundations for the Greater Fairfield Area Habitat for Humanity neighborhood on North 12th Street in Fairfield, Iowa.
Cambridge, Md.: Fund computers for the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center that will serve senior citizens, children, individuals with disabilities and residents of the town.
Owatonna, Minn.: Create a new Makerspace and Teen Space at the Owatonna Public Library.
Mendenhall, Miss.: Pave a walking trail at Mendenhall Sports Plex and install four pieces of gym equipment to provide a low-impact aerobic workout for the citizens of the community to reduce rates of obesity and chronic diseases.
Taos, N.M.: Revitalize the Taos Center for the Arts’ Gallery courtyard into a multi-factional space that improves access and directs water run-off away from the Gallery into a dry riverbed feature.
Village of Potsdam, N.Y.: Develop and construct an open pavilion adjacent to Ives Park.
Town of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.: Convert one of the existing baseball fields into a softball field to better accommodate the Town of Poughkeepsie Girls Little League Softball program.
Kings Mountain, N.C.: Create ADA access points into the garden/program area making the garden open to the public (it is currently a demonstration garden only), a garden shed and a pavilion for programs and activities.
Ponca City, Okla.: Acquire and operate a synthetic ice rink in downtown Ponca City, with funds raised to support other Ponca City Main Street initiatives, increase tourism, and create community connection.
Borough of Hatboro, Pa.: Improve the town’s Central Plaza with seating, lighting, new sidewalks and information to improve the pedestrian amenities in the area.
Kutztown, Pa.: Build an outdoor fitness court that will be part art gallery, part outdoor gym and point of pride for the community.
Hearne, Texas: Renovate the Smith-Welch Memorial Library with interior updates of the public library facility, including a new floor plan, furniture, flooring and more.
Los Fresnos, Texas: Build a permanent covered stage and paved roadway at the Rodeo grounds that will help bring more concerts and other events to the community.
Robstown, Texas: Enhance local park that will include building the first concrete walking trail with a lighted path to provide an easily accessible, healthy outdoor activity for the community.
Kingwood, W. Va.: Create a nature-themed playground along the West Virginia Northern Rail-Trail to encourage outdoor play.
Village of Kimberly, Wis.: Revitalize downtown corridor and preserve the hometown atmosphere by adding planter boxes and planting flowers and shrubs.
This is just one of the many programs that T-Mobile is doing to help rural America. To know more about this program, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile