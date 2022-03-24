T-Mobile offering MLB.TV subscription to customers once again
One of the much enjoyed T-Mobile Tuesday freebies is making a comeback. The Un-carrier today revealed to its subscribers that they will be bringing back its MLB.TV free annual subscription offer.
T-Mobile announced the big news through its T-Mobile Tuesday app. According to the announcement, subscribers are eligible to get a free annual subscription. This typically costs $139.99 but will be free to T-Mobile subscribers.
This is the 7th consecutive year that T-Mobile is offering this freebie. Subscribers will be able to stream live out-of-market games that don’t usually get broadcasted on Fox, ESPN, MLB Network, and others.
For this year, the streaming service has updated its app with a new interface. There are new playback controls, a personalized scoreboard, inning milestones, and an expanded content library.
T-Mobile subscribers can redeem the free MLB.TV offer starting March 29th. You can keep an eye out for an exclusive link on your T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
Source: CordCuttersNews