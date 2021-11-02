T-Mobile: Running Walmart-exclusive discount on new phones
Last week, T-Mobile started offering its products and services at 2,300 Walmart stores across the country. Today, we’re getting a look at the different smartphones they are offering at these stores and an exclusive ongoing promotion that the Un-carrier has launched along with the occasion.
Starting Wednesday, November 3rd, new and existing customers can get their hands on a smartphone for as little as $50. All you need to do is to add a line on any T-Mobile postpaid unlimited plan in-store at Walmart so you can enjoy the phone discount.
Here are the devices that are currently available with this promotion:
- Motorola moto g play – $50 (regularly $150)
- OnePlus N200 5G – $125 (regularly $229)
- Samsung Galaxy A12 – $75 (regularly $180)
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G – $150 (regularly $282)
- T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G – $100 (regularly $180)
These prices do not yet include taxes. But you don’t have to worry about activation fees or device financing requirements to get them at these prices.
To learn more about this offer, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile