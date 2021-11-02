T-Mobile offering $1000 off on Galaxy Z Flip3, Z Fold3
T-Mobile is currently running an offer for its premium plans.
Thanks to a report, we’re getting word of a $1000 off promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3.
According to leaked documents, customers can get $1000 off on either device when purchased under EIP on a premium plan. Customers who opt to get either device on a non-premium plan, a $500 discount will be given instead.
The good thing about this offer is that it doesn’t require a device trade-in. You simply need to add a line to qualify for the offer.
The leaked document reveals that this offer started last October 29th. There’s no word on when it will end.
Source: The T-Mo Report