T-Mobile announces new T-Challenge for 5G startups and developers

T-Mobile has partnered with Deutsche Telekom to create T-Challenge. This is a global competition for startups and developers in the 5G space.

Earlier today, the two unveiled T-Challenge as a way for challenging startups and developers to come up with a more immersive shopping experience. They are hoping the participants in the competition will make use of more AR solutions in the shopping industry. As a result, shoppers get a more personalized and engaged experience.

The challenge was created after a recent Consumer Augmented Reality report revealed that companies with branded AR experiences are 41% more likely to be considered by consumers. And with this number, 3 out of 4 consumers say they are willing to pay more for a product that provides the transparency of AR. This has also led to 56% of consumers agreeing about the possibility of a “try before you buy” experience brought about by AR technology.

With the help of T-Challenge, customers’ shopping experience is about to change. Up to 20 finalists will be chosen to participate in an all-expenses paid trip to Bonn. Once there, they will present their solutions to executives of Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. A total of six winners will then be chosen and have their solutions be featured in retail stores throughout Europe and the U.S. In turn, the six winners will be splitting up over half a million U.S. dollars in prize money.

For more information on this competition, visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile