FCC proposes measures to tighten SIM swap requests

Last month, T-Mobile encountered one of the largest data breaches ever. The hacker was able to access the information of around 50 million users. And not only that, the Un-Carrier has since been dealing with SIM swap and port out attacks. This is pretty common with users who have a Coinbase account. And now, it looks like the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is stepping in to fight the problem.

Earlier today, the FCC released a statement that they plan to propose updates to the existing CPNI porting rules. With these changes, customers will be required to increase security measures in identifying their identities. This way, carriers can put an end to illegal SIM swaps.

The FCC has also sent a proposal for carriers to “immediately notify customers whenever a SIM change or port request has been made.”

The proposal is not exclusive to T-Mobile. In fact, the FCC hopes it will be applied by AT&T, Verizon, and other MVNOs. After all, AT&T customers have also fallen victim to such attacks. Verizon doesn’t seem to be affected too much since they already require direct confirmation from customers before a SIM swap request is processed.

Hopefully, T-Mobile will accept the proposal and will safeguard its customers against such attacks in the future.

Source: The T-Mo Report