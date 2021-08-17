T-Mobile: Working “with highest degree of urgency” to verify extent of hack

Yesterday, it was revealed that T-Mobile was the latest victim of a massive customer data breach. T-Mo has since confirmed the report in a statement. And today, the Un-Carrier has released a blog post to give an update of the incident.

T-Mobile says that they “have been working around the clock to investigate claims” on illegally accessed data. The Un-Carrier promised that they “take the protection of our customers very seriously.” Right now, T-Mo is “conducting an extensive analysis” and are working with digital forensic experts to make sure these claims were valid. They are also coordinating with law enforcement.

Ever since news of the hack was reported, T-Mobile acted quickly to discover the entry point. The Un-Carrier was able to find out the vulnerability and made sure that access had been closed. But right now, the Un-Carrier is unable to identify “the nature of any data that was illegally accessed.”

T-Mobile says that the “investigation will take some time” but they have assured their customers that they are “working with the highest degree of urgency.” Right now, they cannot confirm the reported number of affected records or even verify the statement made in the report. This will be further confirmed once a complete assessment has been made.

Source: T-Mobile