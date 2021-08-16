Report: T-Mobile involved in a huge customer data breach

Breaking news! T-Mobile is currently investigating reports of a huge customer data breach. According to the report, the hackers have been able to access around 100 million users.

The report states that the hackers were able to access customer data including their social security numbers, names, phone numbers, physical addresses, driver’s license information, and unique IMEI numbers.

It is said that T-Mo was alerted of the possible breach via a forum post. The alert was sent by a hacker who claimed to be selling the personal data he was able to steal. Although the forum post did not specifically mention T-Mobile, the seller claimed that he got the information from T-Mobile Servers.

The report shares that the hacker is asking for six bitcoin, or around $260,000 for a small amount of the data he was able to hack. This amount is only equivalent to 30 million social security numbers and driver’s licenses.

As revealed by the hacker, T-Mobile was already able to respond to the breach. “I think they already found out because we lost access to the backdoored servers.”

Even though the hacker had already been removed from the server, he shares that he was already able to download the data locally to his computer.

In a statement, T-Mobile has addressed the claim and said:

“We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time.”

This is a developing story.

Source: 1