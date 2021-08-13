Leaked document reveals T-Mobile will remove a feature from account settings

T-Mobile will be making an important change to its “Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes” account setting. This was revealed in a report with a leaked document of the announcement.

According to the leaked document, T-Mo intends to stop offering the feature on August 18. Right now, there are 1.5 million customers who have the feature installed in their accounts. T-Mo promises that these will be removed on existing customer accounts between August 31 and September 2.

T-Mobile’s decision to remove the feature is because it causes more issues than it can resolve. The Un-Carrier reported that they frequently receive calls from customers who ask why they aren’t receiving any 2FA texts and info messages from businesses. And this is pretty frustrating, especially to customers who rely on receiving such texts from important services they signed up for– like their bank.

By removing the feature, T-Mo hopes that it will reduce the number of support calls it regularly receives related to the issue. The wireless carrier also hopes that it will fix the issue.

In its place, T-Mo will continue providing selective blocking. This means that individual short code numbers may still be blocked even after the feature has been removed.

If you are one of the affected customers, you should expect to receive a text informing you of the change soon.

