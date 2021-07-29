T-Mobile updates 5G coverage map
Together with its continued 5G network expansion, T-Mobile has revised its online coverage map to show accurate information. This way, its subscribers can know where to find mid-band “Ultra Capacity” 5G network in their vicinity.
As revealed in the coverage map, T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network is mostly available in mid-sized cities with populations of 10,000 to 50,000 in its neighborhood. Right now, T-Mobile says that its Ultra Capacity 5G network is able to cover 165 million people in the US. Most of these individuals live in densely populated areas.
Apart from Ultra Capacity 5G, T-Mobile offers nationwide low-band 5G. This speed is able to deliver download data speeds that are at par with its 4G LTE network. Low-band 5G runs on T-Mobile’s 600MHz low-band spectrum. The good news about this network though is that its signal is capable of traveling far enough to provide 5G service to the rest of the country.
If you would like to know if your area is covered by T-Mobile’s Ultra-Capacity 5G network, you can check out its updated coverage map here.
