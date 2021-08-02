Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite coming to T-Mobile
A new affordable Samsung device has been announced on T-Mobile’s platform.
As revealed by a report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be making its way to T-Mobile soon. Prior to this announcement, an LTE variant of the device has been exclusively available on AT&T since May. But there is also a Wi-Fi-only model available.
This device comes with an 8.7-inch TFT display and is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T processor with 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and up to 1TB memory expansion. Camera-wise, the tablet has an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 5,100mAh battery.
Priced at $199.99, this device is one of the cheapest tablets offered by T-Mobile. You can even get the phone at half its price by getting it under a monthly installment plan and adding a new line of service under a 5GB plan or higher.
The discount will be credited to you in the form of 24 monthly bill credits.
Source: 1