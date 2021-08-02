T-Mobile offering “3rd Line Free” promotion to customers
T-Mobile is currently running a new promotion called “3rd Line Free.”
Starting today, T-Mo is giving away a third line of wireless service at no extra charge. This offer is available for both new and existing customers. New customers, however, have to activate at least three voice lines at the same time so they can get the third line for free.
The good thing about this offer is that you can combine it with the other deals that T-Mo is running. This way, you can get further savings on your plan purchase.
The promotion was revealed via Reddit, where some users have asked certain questions about the offer. If you are interested to learn more, you can call T-Mobile’s customer service hotline.
Source: 1