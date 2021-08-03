Leaked internal document reveals important Sprint shutdown dates

When T-Mobile first revealed its plans to purchase Sprint, many couldn’t help but wonder what it would mean for Sprint and its subscribers. People knew it was only a matter of time before T-Mo would eventually shut down the brand and assume its existing subscribers. Thanks to a leaked document, it looks like we’re finally getting some dates.

As shared by a report, an internal screenshot reveals T-Mobile’s plans to shut down Sprint’s LTE network on June 30, 2022. This is different from the confirmed Sprint 3G CDMA shutdown date of January 1, 2022.

But it looks like this is not all that T-Mobile is shutting down. The document also confirms reports that T-Mobile will be shutting down its own 3G UMTS in October 2021 and its 2G GSM in December 2022. Prior to this leaked screenshot, there was a report that T-Mo could shut down its 3G UMTS network in April 2022. But the Un-Carrier may have made some revisions to this decision.

The leaked document is actually for employees to view and know how to respond to the queries of their customers. It also reveals important information on how to relay the information to customers and how to help them upgrade their devices. According to a Reddit post, T-Mobile has already sent out letters to affected customers to inform them of the upcoming changes to their service.

Source: 1