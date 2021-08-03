You can get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G from T-Mobile once again

Back when T-Mobile first launched its “Great Free 5G Upgrade” campaign, it offered the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G as the device that users could trade their old phones for. But over the months, T-Mo started offering other devices like the OnePlus Nord N200 5G and REVVL V+ 5G. A reason for the switch was because of inventory issues. Thankfully, T-Mobile has taken care of this issue and has brought back the device.

The good part about the device’s return is that it no longer requires a trade-in to be free. Instead of paying $282 for a new phone, T-Mobile is giving away the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for free when you activate a new line of service under an eligible plan. You also need to purchase the device with monthly installments. The installment will set you back $11.75/month but with bill credits, it essentially goes down to $0.

As for its specs, the device comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There are four cameras on the back, including a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. In front, a 13-megapixel camera is available for selfies and video calls.

Other features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device runs Android 11 OS upon release. To learn more about this device, visit this page.

