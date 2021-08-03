Rumor: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE coming to T-Mobile with four colors

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is nearing its launch. And as revealed in a leak, the device will be making its way to T-Mobile and will be available in four colors. The new leak supports a previous rumor that the device will be sold in Gray, Light Violet, White, and Light Green colors in the US. These four colors will be available at T-Mobile.

Many are already looking forward to the release of this new handset from Samsung. Unfortunately, its production was affected by the ongoing chip shortage. Samsung, however, reported last week that the production of the device is back on track. It is possible that its release could be moved so that it wouldn’t coincide with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Although nothing official has been revealed yet, there are rumors that the Galaxy S21 FE could be equipped with a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It is said to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

Among the rumors include a triple camera configuration on the back with a 32-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel lens, and an 8-megapixel camera. In front, there will be room for a 12-megapixel camera too. The device is also said to be equipped with a 4,370mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. And upon launch, the device will run on Android 11.

It’s possible that we could see the phone released before the year ends. Another rumor points to an exclusive release in the US and Europe. But again, nothing has been confirmed by Samsung yet.

