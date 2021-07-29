T-Mobile rolls out Android 11 update to the Motorola Razr 5G
Good news to all Motorola Razr 5G users under T-Mobile’s network. As revealed in a report, T-Mobile has rolled out its Android 11 update to the device.
The Motorola Razr 5G was released to the public almost a year ago as the second reiteration of the popular Razr model. The device was released with a Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage space, a 6.2-inch P-OLED display, a 2,800mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel rear-facing camera. The phone was priced at $1,400 upon release.
T-Mobile’s support page says that they released the OTA update to the Motorola Razr 5G on July 12. But some users revealed that they only received the update this Tuesday. Nonetheless, the update is here and it’s making its way towards device users.
Are you using this phone? Have you seen the update arrive already?
