Neville Ray shares important plans for T-Mobile
T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, spoke at two recent events, the UBS Future of 5G event and the Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day.
At these two events, Ray talked about the company’s main priorities for 2H 2021 and beyond. The executive also talked about the company’s speed-to-market advantage over its two rivals as well as its strategy behind its network build-out. Ray also talked about T-Mobile’s propagation in rural and urban areas.
Here are a few important quotes that Ray shared during the two events:
- “We’re putting our multi-layer spectrum portfolio to work across approximately 85,000 macro sites, compared to peer networks at around 70,000 sites today and complemented by approximately 50,000 small cells to create the densest and broadest network to end the digital divide.”
- “So, there is a material difference between the 5G footprint, we are laying out on low band compared to our competition and our speeds on that low band layer out double industry averages in LTE. That may not sound like super exciting, but it’s very meaningful.” – UBS
- “We are the only operator to have deployed dedicated low-band and mid-band spectrum for 5G and deliver on the true promise of 5G, with our Ultra Capacity 5G delivering game-changing speeds averaging more than 325 megabits per second, reaching 140 million people already in 2021 and targeting nationwide by end of this year!“
- “We’re just delighted with the performance of that mid band layer. And the great news is that more and more customers everyday are starting to feel and benefit from that experience. And that to me is ultimately…the real 5G experience. Now, you have something that’s an order of magnitude faster than what’s been historically around us on LTE, something which is incredibly fast.” – Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile speaking at UBS Future of 5G Event on June 4, 2021
- “Our strategy is to monetize the excess capacity created by our mobile build plan and capitalize on the current market dynamics, which include many underserved or dissatisfied home broadband customers. The amount of capacity that we are creating with our network build is just massive…14x that of standalone T-Mobile! We are uniquely positioned to do this with the most mid-band spectrum in the industry and the densest macro site grid!”
- “We’re going to go in with a very differentiated five-year opportunity and pursue traditional wireless, home broadband –all of the different vectors of growth using a very powerful 5G factory, capacity, speed and performance before we even get to all of the other 5G use cases that obviously are going to come onto these networks.” – Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile speaking at Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day on June 7, 2021