T-Mobile joining Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day event
T-Mobile will be joining the upcoming Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day event.
In a blog post released today, the company revealed that its president of technology, Neville Ray, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event. It will take place on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 4:15 am EDT.
During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of Ray’s talk. It will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website.
Once the presentation is over, an on-demand replay will be available on the said website.
Source: T-Mobile