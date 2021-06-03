T-Mobile releases names of winners of 2021 Changemaker Challenge

Earlier today, the T-Mobile Foundation released the names of the 16 winners of its 2021 Changemaker Challenge. This is a nationwide contest that the T-Mobile Foundation ran for youth who have big and bold ideas on how to change the world for good. Participants in the challenge include individuals and teams between the ages of 13-18.

The winners of the challenge get to take home seed money from the foundation along with an all-expenses paid trip to the company’s headquarters in Bellevue, Washington to visit the Changemaker Lab. The T-Mobile Foundation has partnered with T-Mobile and Ashoka for this particular challenge.

There are three main categories in the challenge: Technology, Environment, and Education. The T-Mobile Foundation picked out five winners for each category, with one project being chosen as the category winner. There was also a separate category for T-Mobile employees and their families.

Each winning team gets to enjoy the following:

$5,000 seed money

Changemaker Lab participation from October 4-6, 2021 where they can get mentorship from T-Mobile executives, skills training from Ashoka, and networking opportunities with other teams.

Each category winner gets an extra $5,000 in seed funding and an opportunity to pitch the project to the senior leaders of T-Mobile’s Changemaker Lab.

Out of the three category winners, one winner will be chosen as the Grand Prize winner and will receive another $5,000 in seed money, and a one-on-one meeting with a T-Mobile senior leader for additional guidance on how they can grow their venture.

The winners for this challenge are:

Operation Serenity (Rochester, MN) – Top Category Winner, Technology Category

Aquapods (San Jose, CA) – Top Category Winner, Environment Category

Medicine Encompassed (North Brunswick, NJ) – Top Category Winner, Education Category

Terracan (Bellevue, WA) – Top Category Winner, Family Challenge Category

You can see the full list of winners here.

“This year’s T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge applicants aren’t just dreaming about change — they are taking steps to BE the change they want to see. We were blown away with their inspiring ideas to create more connected, sustainable and informed communities. These bright young minds embody the Un-carrier’s fearless spirit and are tackling urgent challenges and imagining a brighter future — and during a global pandemic no less! We can’t wait to help turn their ideas into reality!” – Janice V. Kapner, T-Mobile’s chief communications and brand officer

Source: T-Mobile